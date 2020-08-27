Albuquerque man accused of shooting outside Farmington gas station

James Salgado, 34, is accused of a second-degree felony count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle (great bodily harm) and a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

A man was shot three times and was initially listed in critical but stable condition, but has since improved to good condition.

This is the second shooting in Farmington since Aug. 20.

FARMINGTON — An Albuquerque man is accused of shooting a man three times from a vehicle at a Farmington gas station earlier this week.

James Salgado allegedly shot a man twice in the chest and once in his "lower extremities" on the night of Aug. 24 at the Speedway gas station at 531 E. Broadway Ave., next to the Region Inn, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Salgado, 34, faces a second-degree felony count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle (great bodily harm) and a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to the criminal complaint.

He did not have legal representation on the morning of Aug. 27.

This is the second recent shooting in Farmington since Aug. 20, both incidents occurring within a span of four days and both allegedly involving a driver shooting an individual from inside a motor vehicle.

John Davidson is accused of murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Justin Tapaha on Aug. 20 from a vehicle near the intersection of West Main Street and Airport Drive, according to The Daily Times archives.

Security camera didn't record shooting

A Farmington Police Department detective responded around 9:01 p.m. on Aug. 24 to the scene of the gas station shooting.

The victim was transported from the scene to San Juan Regional Medical Center for treatment.

He was unable to speak to investigators due to a tube being inserted into his mouth to assist with breathing. The man's condition was listed as critical but stable in the court documents filed on Aug. 25.

San Juan Regional Medical Center Spokesperson Laura Werbner told The Daily Times the victim was listed in good condition on Aug. 27.

A witness told police he saw Salgado driving a yellow Ford sedan and saw him shoot the victim.

Another witness heard four to five gunshots at the gas station and saw the victim laying on the ground near an air compressor. The second witness applied t-shirts to two of the man's gunshot wounds to stop the bleeding but did not see who the shooter was, according to court documents.

Investigators who reviewed video surveillance footage saw Salgado go to the gas station multiple times that evening.

The victim is seen around 8:52 p.m. approaching a vehicle at the gas station.

The affidavit states the victim was out of view of the camera and it did not capture the incident.

The yellow Ford Sedan Salgado allegedly drove is later seen leaving the scene around 8:53 p.m. and driving to the Brentwood Inn & Garden.

Salgado was detained by police and was transported to the Farmington Police Department for questioning.

Court documents indicate that Salgado made an unsolicited statement to an officer while being transported, stating he messed up and was sorry. The documents said that Salgado didn't answer many of the questions during an interview with investigators but did state he kept a gun in the center console of his vehicle.

There is no information about a firearm being recovered in court documents.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed a motion on Aug. 26 to keep Salgado in the San Juan County Adult Detention Center without bond.

A hearing on the motion is set for Sept. 1 in Aztec District Court.

Salgado's preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Sept. 2 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

