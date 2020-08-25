Farmington Police Department blotter for Aug. 20, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 1:29 a.m. at the intersection of East 15th Street and Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 2:41 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5 a.m. on the 4400 block of Egret Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 5:08 a.m. on the 1400 block of Utton Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of animal complaint/investigation at 6:22 a.m. on the 800 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 11:15 a.m. on the 6400 block of Red Rock Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 2:28 p.m. on the 2600 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 3:37 p.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 3:59 p.m. on the 3700 block of Messina Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 5:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of South Bluffview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 5:46 p.m. on the 200 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a vehicle complaint at 6:19 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 6:55 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:32 p.m. on the 600 block of East 17th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shooting at 7:53 p.m. on the 100 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of indecent exposure at 9:47 p.m. on the 2400 block of Lark Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to an animal complaint/investigation request at 9:50 p.m. on the 1200 block of East 27th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:36 p.m. on the 1200 block of Randolph Avenue. A report was taken.