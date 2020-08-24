Farmington woman allegedly embezzled $34,000 from Kirtland business

Anita Saltwater, 46, is accused of a second-degree felony count of embezzlement, according to the criminal complaint.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington woman is wanted by law enforcement for allegedly embezzling about $34,100 from a Kirtland home health care business over more than two years.

Anita Saltwater, 46, is accused of a second-degree felony count of embezzlement, according to the criminal complaint.

Saltwater allegedly took about $34,100 from Giving Home Health Care on 4157 U.S. Highway 64 in Kirtland from Jan. 5, 2018, to May 8, 2020, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Her arrest warrant was still active on the morning of Aug. 24, according to court records.

A San Juan County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched to the business on the morning of June 18.

Casey Craig, owner of Giving Home Health Care, told the deputy he recently fired an employee after finding out she was embezzling money from the company for more than two years.

The business provides in-home health care to people, including former uranium workers who contracted illnesses while working in nuclear energy programs

Craig told The Daily Times the business hopes local law enforcement can "correct a wrong."

One of Saltwater's duties included processing expense reports before being moved to a new position in the company.

The company decided to audit Saltwater's paperwork when an employee found a reimbursement to Saltwater for $383.41, when the sum was supposed to be $100 for cell phone use.

All of Saltwater's paperwork was pulled and emailed to Craig, who then gave it to the deputy.

The deputy reviewed the documents and found Saltwater included notes on reimbursements for medical supply purchases, which she did not buy or order in her position.

There were about 55 transactions between Jan. 5, 2018, to May 8, during which Saltwater allegedly embezzled about $34,100.

The largest reimbursement was for about $1,600 on Dec. 6, 2019.

The deputy attempted to contact Saltwater about the investigation, but she did not answer her phone.

Anyone with information on Saltwater can contact non-emergency dispatch at 505-334-6622.

