SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month. Save 90%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month. Save 90%.

Farmington Police Department blotter for Aug. 19, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Marcus Kellywood was arrested at 1:08 a.m. on Aug. 19 on the 1100 block of South Bowen Avenue for alleged disorderly conduct.

• Paul Nichols was arrested at 5:09 p.m. on Aug. 19 on the 1200 block of San Juan Boulevard for alleged driving under the influence of drugs.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Aug. 19

• Police responded to a report of a burglar alarm at 2:33 a.m. on the 2700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 9:23 a.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of recovered property at 9:47 a.m. on the 700 block of South Miller Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 10:44 a.m. on the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 11:55 a.m. on the 700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:31 p.m. on the 3500 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 1:31 p.m. at the intersection of Hutton Avenue and East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 2:02 p.m. on the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a vehicle complaint at 2:17 p.m. on the 1800 block of San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a vehicle complaint at 5:08 p.m. on the 1200 block of San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:25 p.m. on the 1000 block of Walnut Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 6:43 p.m. on the 800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 7:27 p.m. on the 500 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a traffic stop at 8:09 p.m. at the intersection of North Butler Avenue and Orchard Homes Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to an animal complaint/investigation call at 10:06 p.m. on the 700 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 10:28 p.m. on the 900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:41 p.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

Crime