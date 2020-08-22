Bloomfield man allegedly stabbed man twice, punctured victim's lung

Joshua Nez, 23, is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery and misdemeanor counts of attempted assault upon a peace officer and resisting arrest, according to the criminal complaint.

Jail records show he was arrested on July 13 for alleged battery against a household member and again on Aug. 16, for alleged attempted assault upon a peace officer and resisting arrest.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed a motion on Aug. 19 to hold Nez without bond while awaiting trial.

FARMINGTON — A Bloomfield man was arrested and accused of stabbing a man twice during an argument inside a Kirtland residence — the suspect's third arrest in just over a month.

Joshua Nez, 23, is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery and misdemeanor counts of attempted assault upon a peace officer and resisting arrest, according to the criminal complaint.

The defendant allegedly stabbed a man on the night of Aug. 18 on County Road 6485 in Kirtland, attempted to hit a San Juan County Sheriff's Office Deputy and resisted arrest, according to the probable cause statement.

Nez did not have legal representation on the morning of Aug. 21.

The Sheriff's Office was dispatched around 7:17 p.m. to the residence on the north side of Kirtland on reports of a physical fight between two people.

The male stabbing victim was found near the front door of the residence. He had two stab wounds: one on the upper, left side of his back and one on his left triceps.

Paramedics wanted to take him to the hospital immediately before he could answer questions from investigators.

A deputy spoke to the victim at San Juan Regional Medical Center. The stab wound on his back punctured one of his lungs, requiring the use of a tube inserted into his chest.

He told the deputy he got to the residence after work and all the people inside were already drunk. According to a court document, he said that Nez started to argue with him and kept swinging the knife at him while they were arguing. It was during the argument that Nez allegedly stabbed the man.

The stabbing victim didn't know the extent of his injuries until he left the residence.

Nez allegedly resisted arrested while being placed into a patrol vehicle and tried to headbutt a deputy but did not make contact.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed a motion on Aug. 19 to hold Nez without bond while awaiting trial.

Jail records show he was arrested on July 13 for alleged battery against a household member and again on Aug. 16, for alleged attempted assault upon a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Nez was released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center around 1:51 p.m. on Aug. 17 and booked again around 11:31 p.m. on Aug. 18, less than one day and 10 hours after being released.

The motion states Nez did not contact Pre-Trial Services after being released on Aug. 17.

A hearing on the motion is set for Aug. 26 in Aztec District Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e