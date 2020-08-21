Farmington Police Department blotter for Aug. 17, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Elias Brown was arrested at 10:51 p.m. on Aug. 17 on the 600 block of East 20th Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Ty Morris was arrested at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 on the 1600 block of East 21st Street for alleged battery against a household member and criminal damage to property.

• Tenille Keeswood was arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 at the intersection of South Orchard Avenue and East Broadway Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Dominique Ellison was arrested at 12:04 a.m. on Aug. 17 on the 2100 block of East 20th Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Marcus Begay was arrested at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 on the 1900 block of San Juan Boulevard due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Jason Bia was arrested at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 on the 1900 block of San Juan Boulevard due to a warrant for failure to appear.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Aug. 17

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 12:17 a.m. at the intersection of South Orchard Avenue and East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 1:15 a.m. on the 2800 block of Parque Del Norte Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 5:12 a.m. on the 1000 block of Walnut Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:24 a.m. on the 1600 block of East 21st Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 9:01 a.m. on the 3300 block of North Buena Vista Avenue. A report was taken.​​​​​​

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 10:45 a.m. on the 1500 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.​​​​​

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:19 p.m. on the 600 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.​​​​​​

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 3:43 p.m. at the intersection of West Maple Street and South Allen Avenue. A report was taken.​​​​​​

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 4:24 p.m. on the 900 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.​​​​​​

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:40 p.m. on the 300 block of East Comanche Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 8:31 p.m. on the 800 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 9:24 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 9:42 p.m. on the 2100 block of East Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.