Man arrested, accused of second-degree murder in west Farmington shooting

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man has been arrested and accused of fatally shooting a man last night in west Farmington.

Johnny Davidson, 45, is accused of second-degree murder and shooting from a motor vehicle, according to a Farmington Police Department press release.

Farmington officers were dispatched around 7:53 p.m. on Aug. 20, in the area of the intersection of West Main Street and Airport Drive, the press release states.

Davidson allegedly called 911 and said he shot a man, who was later located with a single gunshot wound to his chest.

The male victim was not identified by Farmington police. He was taken to San Juan Regional Medical Center by paramedics, where he died from his injuries.

Davidson was booked around 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 21 into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Farmington Police Department Detective Division at 505-599-1005 or 505-599-1068.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e