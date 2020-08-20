Three adults and a teen accused of burglarizing Farmington gas station, destroying windows

Anthony Chavez, 19; Kalentina Sylvester, 18; and Keanu Sylvester, 19, are all charged in connection to the Aug. 16 burglary of the Speedway gas station at 3341 E. Main St. in Farmington.

A 17-year-old girl is accused of conspiracy of commercial burglary, possession of stolen property and concealing identity. The Daily Times isn't identifying the minor.

Some of the items allegedly stolen included 21 bottles of alcohol, three packs of Fireball shooters and 11 packs of cigarettes.

FARMINGTON — Three adults and a teen are accused of a burglary at Farmington gas station where at least $3,000 in property damage occurred and $500 in alcohol and cigarettes were stolen.

Anthony Chavez, 19; Kalentina Sylvester, 18; and Keanu Sylvester, 19, are all charged in connection to the Aug. 16 burglary of the Speedway gas station at 3341 E. Main St. in Farmington, which is near the Red Lobster restaurant.

Chavez is accused of non-residential burglary, criminal damage to property, larceny, retaining stolen property, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest, according to the criminal complaint.

Keanu is accused of non-residential burglary, criminal damage to property, conspiracy to commit retaining stolen property and concealing identity.

Kalentina is accused of conspiracy to commit non-residential burglary and receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles.

A 17-year-old girl is accused of conspiracy of commercial burglary, possession of stolen property and concealing identity. The Daily Times isn't identifying the minor.

Chavez, Kalentina and Keanu did not have legal representation on the morning of Aug. 20.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched around 2:55 a.m. on Aug. 16 to the Speedway gas station to investigate a burglar alarm.

The suspects were not at the scene when officers arrived.

Two men, Keanu and Chavez, were identified via security camera footage.

Chavez allegedly grabbed multiple bottles of alcohol, cigarettes and gift cards and was seen using an item to smash a window.

Keanu was also allegedly seen carrying a pack of alcohol "shooters," cigarette packs and unknown items.

The store manager told police it would cost at least $1,000 for each of the three broken windows to be replaced.

The manager also estimated about $530 in products were stolen, but said an inventory of the store would be required to determine everything stolen.

Some of the items allegedly stolen included 21 bottles of alcohol, three packs of Fireball shooters and 11 packs of cigarettes, according to court documents.

The criminal complaint stated that Chavez was seen on security footage running to a white Ford SUV and then fleeing the scene. The SUV was reported stolen on Aug. 15.

Police tracked the stolen SUV to a residence in the 2300 block of East 12th Street. The probable cause statement described Chavez and the teen girl as visibly intoxicated.

A shovel and metal pipe were found in the stolen SUV.

Chavez refused to talk to police and is accused of resisting arrest. The teen was found asleep in the stolen vehicle with a bottle of whiskey in her hand.

She allegedly concealed her identity by pretending to her sister.

The teen told officers she did not know if she was involved in the burglary because she was intoxicated.

Police learned the teen had three active felony arrest warrants.

Keanu also allegedly tried to conceal his identity, but his mother identified him to officers, according to court documents.

Kalentina admitted to driving the stolen vehicle to the gas station, according to the criminal complaint.

Chavez was released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center after posting a $3,000 cash at 10 percent bond. Keanu was released on his own recognizance.

Kalentina is incarcerated at the county jail on a $3,000 cash at 10 percent bond.

The preliminary hearings for the three adult suspects are scheduled for the afternoon of Aug. 26 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e