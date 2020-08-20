Farmington Police Department blotter for Aug. 15, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Aug. 15

• Police responded to a report of shots heard at 2:36 a.m. on the 2800 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 3 a.m. on the 300 block of La Belle Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 7:20 a.m. on the 600 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 8:55 a.m. on the 1800 block of Hutton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 9:27 a.m. on the 1300 block of Gladeview Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 10:01 a.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 12:51 p.m. on the 700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of an embezzlement at 1:06 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 2:39 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 3:26 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 3:37 p.m. on the 1700 block of East 21st Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 3:23 p.m. at the intersection of San Juan Boulevard and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 5:32 p.m. on the 4500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 5:59 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of stolen vehicle at 6:42 p.m. on the 2300 block of East 12th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:22 p.m. on the 100 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:34 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of vehicle complaint at 8:59 p.m. at the intersection of McCormick School Road and East Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:39 p.m. on the 4400 block of Crow Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:55 p.m. on the 400 block of Sandstone Avenue. A report was taken.