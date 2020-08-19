Farmington Police Department blotter for Aug. 14, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Aug. 14

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 12:37 a.m. on the 70 block of Parque De Oeste Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 2:24 a.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 6:14 a.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 7:40 a.m. on the 2300 block of East 14th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 9:23 a.m. on the 2700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:58 a.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:23 a.m. on the 600 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:04 p.m. on the 100 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:35 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:18 p.m. on the 2500 block of Crane Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:32 p.m. on the 600 block of North Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 2:54 p.m. on the 1500 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 4:31 p.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 5:29 p.m. at the intersection of South Browning Parkway and Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 8:10 p.m. on the 1800 block of North Cochiti Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 8:11 p.m. at the intersection of Glade Lane and Palmer Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 9:50 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:32 p.m. on the 800 block of Tamarack Street. A report was taken.