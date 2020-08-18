Farmington Police Department blotter for Aug. 13, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Gabriel Padilla was arrested at 2:59 a.m. on Aug. 13 at the intersection of South Wagner Avenue and East Animas Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged concealing identity and prohibited consumption or possession of alcoholic beverages in open containers in a motor vehicle.

• Alric Bitsilly was arrested at 10:10 p.m. on Aug. 13 on the 4200 block of West Main Street for alleged aggravated DUI and concealing identity.

• Angielcia Upshaw was arrested at 1:23 a.m. on Aug. 13 on the 900 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged aggravated DUI, driving on roadways laned for traffic and drivers must be licensed.

• Bronson Tinhorn was arrested at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 on the 100 block of West Animas Street for alleged consumption or possession of alcoholic beverages in open containers in a motor vehicle prohibited and dumping of litter.

• Donnie Gonzales was arrested at 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 13 at the intersection of South Browning Parkway and Wildflower Parkway for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs and driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Donovan Billy was arrested at 12:32 p.m. on Aug. 13 on the 1100 block of Camina Entrada due to an arrest warrant.

• Cheyanne Chester was arrested at 12:32 p.m. on Aug. 13 on the 1100 block of Camina Entrada for alleged concealing identity.

• Amadeus Begay was arrested at 9:09 p.m. on Aug. 13 on the 800 block of West Maple Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Shane Guitierrez was arrested at 11:21 p.m. on Aug. 13 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Aug. 13

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 12:11 a.m. on the 2600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:25 a.m. on the 900 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 6:39 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 9:08 a.m. on the 900 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:19 a.m. on the 300 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 11:23 a.m. on the 1000 block of East Cooper Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 12:50 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:53 p.m. on the 100 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 9:07 p.m. on the 6800 block of Drinen Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of vehicle complaint at 11:21 p.m. on the 1300 block of West Navajo Street. A report was taken.