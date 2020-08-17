Toadlena man pleads guilty to child sex abuse while child's mother was deployed overseas

Garrith Bitsilly on June 1 pleaded guilty to Abusive Sexual Contact in Indian Country, according to court documents.

FARMINGTON — A Toadlena man has pleaded guilty to a federal child sex abuse charge for abusing a girl under the age of 12-years-old while the mother was deployed overseas in the military.

Garrith Bitsilly on June 1 pleaded guilty to Abusive Sexual Contact in Indian Country, according to court documents.

Bitsilly's age was not included in court documents, only a birth year of 1987 was included.

An aggravated sexual abuse charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

The criminal complaint filed against the defendant was filed in New Mexico federal court on May 24, 2019.

The victim told investigators she lived with Bitsilly during a seven-month period in 2014.

The victim's mother served in the United States Army and was deployed to Afghanistan during that time period.

She said the defendant abused her sexually between February and August 2014. The victim also said Bitsilly would force her to watch pornography.

Bitsilly wrote in the plea agreement that he forced the girl to have sexual contact with him and that it occurred at a relative's residence.

The defendant told investigators he may have made sexual contact with the girl, with one of the incidents being an accident, according to the criminal complaint

The charge Bitsilly pleaded guilty to carries a prison sentence of up to life. The plea agreement states the defendant and prosecution agreed to a term of five years and three months.

He will be required to register as a sex offender upon release from prison as a condition of his supervised release.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for the afternoon of Sept. 23 in an Albuquerque Federal courtroom.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

