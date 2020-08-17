Farmington Police Department blotter for Aug. 11, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Danny Charley was arrested at 8 p.m. on Aug. 11 on the 3400 block of East 30th Street for alleged glue, aerosol spray or mouthwash; abuse or possession for abuse.

• Richard Currin was arrested at 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 11 on the 800 block of West Maple Street for alleged criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

• Tess Dayzie was arrested at 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 on the 4600 block of East Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Duane Toledo was arrested at 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 11 on the 1600 block of Oriole Avenue for alleged battery, assault upon a citizen and battery against a household member.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Aug. 11

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 1:20 a.m. on the 4700 block of Merlin Place. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 9:47 a.m. on the 1700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 10:02 a.m. on the 2000 block of Lynnwood Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of explosives at 11:37 a.m. on the 1500 block of East Blanco Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:27 p.m. on the 1600 block of Oriole Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 1:54 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 2:42 p.m. on the 4400 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 3:54 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 7:16 p.m. on the 200 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 7:46 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 10:53 p.m. on the 6600 block of Marilyn Drive. A report was taken.