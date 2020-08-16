Mother convicted of child abuse for toddler ingesting meth gets probation

Leah Story was sentenced to a year and six months of probation during a Aug. 10 hearing in Aztec District Court.

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County woman was sentenced to more than a year of probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of child abuse after her toddler consumed methamphetamine.

Leah Story, 24, was sentenced to a year and six months of probation during an Aug. 10 hearing in front of Chief District Court Judge Karen Townsend in Aztec District Court, according to court documents.

The woman is eligible for a conditional discharge, where she could avoid a felony conviction on his criminal record if probation is completed.

Story is also required to successfully complete substance abuse treatment ordered or recommended by Adult Probation and Parole.

Nicholas Cullander, Story's attorney and San Juan County Chief Assistant District Attorney Dustin O'Brien did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.

The hearing was preceded by a June 29 plea agreement signed by the defendant and prosecution wherein Story plead guilty to a fourth-degree felony of attempted child abuse.

The maximum sentence she faced was a year and six months in the New Mexico Department of Corrections followed by a year of parole.

The plea agreement did not have an agreement between Cullander and the San Juan County District Attorney's Office on sentencing, but the district attorney's office did not oppose a conditional discharge.

Story was initially charged by the prosecution with a first-degree felony count of child abuse on Aug. 9, 2019.

Her then 15-month-old toddler tested positive for meth after the child was transported from San Juan Regional Medical Center to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque.

The toddler was initially taken to Aztec Urgent Care on July 30, 2019, when Story claimed the girl had ingested two Adderall pills.

A San Juan County Sheriff's Office detective on Aug. 4, 2019, was informed the child ingested a "meth rock" and, on Aug. 8, 2019, that the child tested positive for amphetamine and meth.

The mother told detectives the meth was in a "baggie" and it was a small amount.

The first-degree felony charge was reduced by the prosecution to a third-degree felony count of child abuse on Oct. 23, 2019, according to court documents.

The felony child abuse conviction is the only conviction Story has, according to court records.

