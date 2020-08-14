SUBSCRIBE NOW
Farmington Police Department blotter for Aug. 10, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Samuel Valdez was arrested at 3 a.m. on Aug. 10 on the 400 block of Dekalb Avenue due to an arrest warrant. 

• Heather Lee was arrested at 3 a.m. on Aug. 10 on the 2300 block of Western Avenue for alleged battery against a household member.

• Cochise Poyer was arrested at 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 10 on the 2200 block of East Main Street for alleged disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

• Darrell Kelewood was arrested at 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 10 on the 2000 block of Summit Drive due to an arrest warrant. 

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Aug. 10

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 2:40 a.m. on the 2300 block of Western Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 10:04 a.m. at the intersection of North Butler Avenue and East Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 10:11 a.m. on the 300 block of South Miller Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 10:38 a.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:20 p.m. on the 1400 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 2:02 p.m. on the 1600 block of Ojo Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 2:11 p.m. on the 3000 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 3:03 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a battery at 5:11 p.m. on the 700 block of South Miller Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 5:33 p.m. on the 700 block of Mirabel Street. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:25 p.m. on the 4700 block of Arctic Court. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of traumatic injuries at 6:57 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of animal complaint/investigation at 8:47 p.m. at the intersection of Hood Mesa Trail and Foothills Drive. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:22 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 10:03 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.