Farmington Police Department blotter for Aug. 9, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Preston Yazzie was arrested at 3:40 p.m. on Aug. 9 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged shoplifting.

• Sergio Martinez-Nunez was arrested at 12:55 a.m. on Aug. 9 on the 1200 block of Hutton Avenue for alleged reckless driving.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Aug. 9

• Police conducted a traffic stop at 12:55 a.m. on the 1200 block of Hutton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a criminal damage to property at 2:33 a.m. on the 4500 block of Condor Place. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a criminal damage to property at 7:31 a.m. on the 7900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of East 15th Street and Bailey Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 2:15 p.m. on the 900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 2:22 p.m. on the 2400 block of Apple Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 3:39 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 4:02 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 5:29 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:36 p.m. on the 5000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 8 p.m. on the 500 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 9:11 p.m. at the intersection of Eagle Street and Garnet Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 9:31 p.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 10:59 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. No report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:40 p.m. on the 2000 block of Summit Drive. A report was taken.