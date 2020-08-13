Farmington man accused of battering woman, injuring police officer

Shayne (Shane) White, 28, is accused of aggravated battery against a household member, aggravated battery upon a peace officer, false imprisonment and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man is being held without bond after allegedly severely battering a woman during a domestic violence incident earlier this month then injuring a Farmington police officer as he resisted arrest.

Shayne (Shane) White, 28, is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery against a household member, fourth-degree felony counts of aggravated battery upon a peace officer and false imprisonment along with a misdemeanor count of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, according to the criminal complaint.

Greg Shearer, White's attorney, did not respond to requests for comment.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched around 3:23 a.m. on Aug. 2 to a residence in the 6300 block of East Main Street on reports of a 911 investigation.

Dispatch noted that a woman could be heard crying and a man yelling during the phone call.

White opened the door for officers but allegedly tried to slam the door after the officers told him why they were there, the complaint stated.

The probable cause statement describes the efforts officers said they made to detain White as he allegedly resisted arrest by refusing to comply with verbal commands and actively fighting them.

One of the officers retrieved his taser and fired at White as the defendant allegedly made an aggressive fighting stance and then attempted to run into a different room, the court document said. White then rolled onto his stomach and had handcuffs placed behind his back.

A female officer said she didn't think her left arm was OK after detaining White. Court documents stated her left arm seemed to be broken, her fist was clenched and she was unable to open it without significant pain. The officer went to the hospital afterward for x-rays.

Nicole Brown, Farmington Police Department Spokesperson, said the officer's arm was not broken but her bone was bruised. Brown added the officer is recovering and back on patrol.

The woman White allegedly attacked said the defendant repeatedly punched her in the face during a verbal argument and that she briefly lost consciousness, the court document said. She was able to escape White, lock herself in a bathroom and call 911.

The officer observed significant swelling and bruising to the left side of her face and temple area. She was also bleeding from both of her nostrils. The woman requested a relative drive her to the hospital after paramedics noticed she might have a jaw injury.

White requested an attorney and was not interviewed by officers.

The defendant is being held without bond at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

District Court Judge Daylene Marsh ordered White held without bond during an Aug. 6 hearing in Aztec District Court.

Marsh wrote in her order that White has a violent history involving domestic violence, the woman is a victim in multiple criminal cases involving the defendant and he violated his conditions of release by contacting the woman, consuming alcohol and committing a new crime.

White's preliminary hearing was scheduled for the afternoon of Aug. 12 in Farmington Magistrate Court, but no updates were listed in the case on New Mexico Courts Case Lookup as of Aug. 13.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times.

