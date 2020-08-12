Farmington Police Department blotter for Aug. 8, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Nicholas Martin-Sherlock was arrested at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 8 at the intersection of East Main Street and North Butler Avenue for alleged racing on highways, vehicle must be insured/financial responsibility and Display of registration plate and temp permit.

• Mario Pena was arrested at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 8 at the intersection of East Main Street and North Butler Avenue for alleged racing on highways.

• Jerry Bockman was arrested at 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 8 on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Mark Thomas was arrested at 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 8 at the intersection of East 15th Street and Bailey Avenue for alleged driving under the influence of drugs.

• Brando Begaye was arrested at 9:59 a.m. on Aug. 8 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places and criminal trespass.

• Farron Foster was arrested at 9:12 a.m. on Aug. 8 on the 1200 block of West Apache Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places and concealing identity.

• Doranci Joe was arrested at 9:12 a.m. on Aug. 8 on the 1200 block of West Apache Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Joshua Paytiamo was arrested at 8:29 a.m. on Aug. 8 on the 700 block of East 20th Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged concealing identity and shoplifting.

• James Sellers was arrested at 1:43 a.m. on Aug. 8 on the 900 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Aug. 8

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 2:14 a.m. on the 300 block of North Court Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 8:29 a.m. on the 700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 9:10 a.m. on the 600 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 10:10 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:05 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 64 and County Road 5820. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 1:32 p.m. at the intersection of North Knudsen Avenue and East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:48 p.m. on the 3000 block of Crestridge Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 8:17 p.m. on the 1200 block of Mockingbird Circle. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 9:17 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a strong-armed robbery at 10:15 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:19 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.