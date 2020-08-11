SUBSCRIBE NOW
Farmington Police Department blotter for Aug. 7, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Lorena Arana was arrested at 3:26 p.m. on Aug. 7 on the 5000 block of Kayenta Drive for alleged criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

• Juwan Harrison was arrested at 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 7 on the 600 block of Scott Avenue for alleged disorderly conduct.

• Moriah Pinto was arrested at 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 7 on the 600 block of Scott Avenue for alleged house or social host.

• Kemahya Curley was arrested at 10:28 p.m. on Aug. 7 on the 400 block of East 20th Street for alleged racing on highways and vehicle must be insured/financial responsibility.

• Terrell Hardy was arrested at 6:46 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the intersection of East Murray Drive and Hydro Plant Road for alleged driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Heriberto Hernandez was arrested at 5:25 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the intersection of Shopping Center and East Main Street for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Tyran Agoodie was arrested at 6:23 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the intersection of Randolph Avenue and East Murray Drive for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked and display of registration plate and temp permit.

• Ryan Jackson was arrested at 2:33 a.m. on Aug. 7 at the intersection of North Schwartz Avenue and West Arrington Street for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Aug. 7

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:20 a.m. on the 2800 block of Parque De Oeste Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:13 a.m. on the 2500 block of Wren Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 6:36 a.m. on the 1200 block of East 17th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shoplifting at 8:18 a.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shooting at 9:42 a.m. on the 4600 block of Old Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 1:20 p.m. on the 1800 block of Brookside Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 2:35 p.m. on the 100 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 4:22 p.m. on the 600 block of East Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 4:33 p.m. on the 4200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:02 p.m. on the 600 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 9:12 p.m. at the intersection of Foothills Drive and Las Brisa Trail. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:01 p.m. on the 2400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.