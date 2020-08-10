Farmington Police Department blotter for Aug. 5, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Jordiono Jake was arrested at 8:22 p.m. on Aug. 5 on the 7900 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, open container of alcohol and driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Alexander Ebat was arrested at 12:05 p.m. on Aug. 5 on the 2500 block of Lee Avenue for alleged driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.

• Jeannie Barela was arrested at 2 p.m. on Aug. 5 on the 2200 block of East 11th Street for alleged driving under the influence of liquor and/or drugs, no proof of insurance and evidence of registration to be signed and exhibited on demand.

• Brian Leonard was arrested at 5:24 p.m. on Aug. 5 on the 900 block of Glade Lane due to an arrest warrant along with alleged driving while license suspended or revoked, financial responsibility and display of registration plate and temp permit.

• Isaac Herrera was arrested at 1:34 a.m. on Aug. 5 on the 2200 block of East 11th Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged possession of other controlled substance.

• Raymond Curry was arrested at 2:02 p.m. on Aug. 5 on the 1600 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged criminal trespass.

• Quentin Mitchell was arrested at 1:51 p.m. on Aug. 5 on the 200 block of North Allen Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Aug. 5

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 1:33 a.m. on the 2200 block of East 11th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a prowler at 3:27 a.m. on the 1000 block of North Sullivan Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 8:55 a.m. on the 500 block of South Behrend Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 11:12 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:45 p.m. on the 800 block of New Mexico Highway 516. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 2:23 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 4:47 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 7:47 p.m. on the 7900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:47 p.m. on the 5500 block of Rockcress Place. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 9:52 p.m. on the 900 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 10:23 p.m. on the 900 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.