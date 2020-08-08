Farmington man accused of five instances of child sexual abuse

Ross Black, 68, is accused of five, first-degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration, according to the criminal complaint.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man faces multiple child sexual assault charges. The district attorney's office is trying to keep him in jail without bond.

Ross Black, 68, is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13-years-old at a Farmington storage unit between 2010 and 2012, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Black faces five first-degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration, according to the criminal complaint.

The defendant did not have legal representation on Aug. 7.

A Farmington Police Department investigation was launched around Sept. 17, 2019, when relatives of the child spoke to officers, wanting to report a child sexual abuse case.

A man told police Black molested the child, stating the defendant lives in a Farmington motel and the incidents occurred when he lived in a storage unit.

Police later made contact with Black, who told them he didn't know why the girl would accuse him of molestation.

A safehouse interview was set up for the morning of Oct. 15, 2019. During the forensic interview, the girl said the incidents occurred around the ages of 6 and 7-years-old when Black lived in a Farmington storage unit around 2010 to 2012.

The girl accused Black of five acts of sexual assault.

She stated the first incident occurred when she was in kindergarten or first grade.

No-bond motion filed

Black's charging documents were filed on Aug. 5. and he was booked into the county jail that night. The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed a motion on Aug. 6 to keep Black detained with no bond at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

Black has a felony conviction for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to the motion.

The prosecution argues Black's alleged crimes are predatory in nature and take advantage of children.

A hearing on the motion is scheduled for the morning of Aug. 11 in Aztec District Court.

His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Aug. 12 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

