Farmington Police Department blotter for Aug. 2, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Leandro Tyler was arrested at 6:42 p.m. on Aug. 2 on the 1200 block of North Monterey Avenue for alleged aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

• Alexander Hooee was arrested at 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 2 at the intersection of West 35th Street and Melrose Drive for alleged unlawful possession of marijuana.

• Terrell Cohoe was arrested at 10:54 a.m. on Aug. 2 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged display of registration plate, aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs and no proof of insurance.

• Jameliah Cayaditto was arrested at 7:58 a.m. on Aug. 2 at the intersection of North Dustin Avenue and East 28th Street for alleged driving on roadways laned for traffic, no registration, open container, driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, no proof of insurance and no driver's license.

• Amorea Vigil was arrested at 11:37 p.m. on Aug. 2 at the intersection of East 20th Street and Hutton Avenue for alleged racing on highways, drivers must be licensed and evidence of registration to be signed and exhibited on demand.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Aug. 2

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 1:43 a.m. on the 1200 block of South Bluffview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 3:07 a.m. on the 100 block of West 31st Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:44 a.m. on the 6300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a vehicle complaint at 7:58 a.m. at the intersection of North Dustin Avenue and East 28th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a vehicle complaint at 10:53 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 12:41 p.m. on the 900 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of burglary at 2:50 p.m. on the 300 block of East 28th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of burglary at 4:41 p.m. on the 5400 block of Pinon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 6:40 p.m. on the 1200 block of North Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 9:26 p.m. at the intersection of English Road and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shots heard at 9:46 p.m. on the 2700 block of La Plata Highway. A report was taken.