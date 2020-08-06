SUBSCRIBE NOW
Farmington Police Department blotter for Aug. 1, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Gabrielle Archie was arrested at 10:40 p.m. on Aug. 1 on the 500 block of Scott Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Garrick Benally was arrested at 6:25 p.m. on Aug. 1 on the 400 block of Scott Avenue due to a warrant for failure to appear along with alleged driving while license suspended or revoked and obstructed windshield.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Aug. 1

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:30 a.m. on the 900 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:47 a.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of recovered property at 9:10 a.m. on the 2100 block of River Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 11:36 a.m. on the 400 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a probation/parole violation at 1:01 p.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 7:17 p.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:40 p.m. at the intersection of Hutton Avenue and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 10:40 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle at 11:02 p.m. on the 800 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.