Farmington man accused of a double stabbing at a Farmington motel

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man is accused of stabbing two people at a Farmington motel last month, committing armed burglary and threatening to steal a dog from one of the victims.

George Begaye, 34, is accused of entering a motel room armed with a knife, stabbing one man in the arm and another man in the neck and later refusing to identify himself to police, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

He faces a second-degree felony count of aggravated burglary, two third-degree felony counts of aggravated battery and a misdemeanor count of concealing identity, according to the criminal complaint.

He did not have legal representation on the morning of Aug. 5.

Two knife attacks alleged

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched around 6:29 p.m. on July 14 to the Anasazi Inn at 903 W. Main St. on reports of two men being stabbed.

An officer was told a suspect later identified as Begaye fled eastbound from the motel.

One of the male victims told police that his attacker asked him for some peaches, then followed him into his motel room according to a court document. The attacker allegedly said he was going to steal the victim's dog. The man said he pushed his attacker out of the room, but the attacker said he was going to kill him then pulled a knife out of his boot.

Begaye is accused in the court documents of threatening to stab the man and then cutting the left side of the man's neck as the man tried to push him away. The man was treated by medical personnel and released from the scene

A second man told police he heard a fight in one of the motel rooms and went to check on the noise, according to the court affidavit. When he got to the room, he saw a man running eastbound with a knife that had a large, silver blade.

He said chased the man and told him to stay away from the business.

The defendant then allegedly swung the knife at the man, causing a deep laceration on his left forearm, a court document stated. It is noted in the affidavit the laceration was about 3 to 4 inches deep with muscle and tendons exposed.

Suspect arrested nearby

Police found Begaye near Davita Dialysis at 801 W. Broadway Ave. He was immediately transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center after it was determined one of his hands was missing a fingertip.

There is no information in the affidavit about how Begaye sustained the injury.

Begaye told an officer he ingested methamphetamine before they contacted him. He was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque for surgery on his finger.

Farmington police spokesperson Nicole Brown told the Daily Times on the afternoon of Aug. 4 that Begaye had been released from the hospital.

Begaye was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center around 6:21 p.m. on Aug. 4, according to jail records. He is being held on a probation violation at the county jail for a felony conviction for battery upon a healthcare worker.

Begaye is set for his first appearance in Farmington Magistrate Court on the morning of Aug. 6.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

