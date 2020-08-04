Farmington Police Department blotter for July 31, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Shane Toledo was arrested at 7:39 p.m. on July 31 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Isaiah Henry was arrested at 8:31 a.m. on July 31 at the intersection of South Laguna Avenue and East Animas Street due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Mario Watchman was arrested at 8:31 a.m. on July 31 at the intersection of South Laguna Avenue and East Animas Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places and concealing identity.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

July 31

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1 a.m. on the 400 block of North Lorena Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 2:33 a.m. on the 3800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:41 a.m. on the 300 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a returned missing/runaway person at 8:37 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken. ​​​​​​​

• Police responded to a request for a fire assist at 9:03 a.m. on the 1400 block of Gulledge Road. A report was taken. ​​​​​​​

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 10:18 a.m. on the 800 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken. ​​​​​​​

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:39 a.m. on the 2600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken. ​​​​​​​

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 12:22 p.m. on the 500 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 1:27 p.m. on the 500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of East 20th Street and North Sullivan Avenue. A report was taken. ​​​​​​​

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3 p.m. on the 900 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken. ​​​​​​​

• Police responded to a report of a shooting at 3:59 p.m. on the 4800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken. ​​​​​​​

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 5:17 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Schofield Lane. A report was taken. ​​​​​​​

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 8:14 p.m. on the 1100 block of Katherine Avenue. A report was taken. ​​​​​​​

• Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at 8:50 p.m. on the 500 block of Concho Drive. A report was taken. ​​​​​​​

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:59 p.m. on the 2300 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken. ​​​​​​​