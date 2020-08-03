SUBSCRIBE NOW
Farmington Police Department blotter for July 29, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Dusti Farley was arrested at 11:53 p.m. on July 29 at the intersection of North Butler Avenue and Sunrise Parkway for alleged driving under the influence of liquor and/or drugs and driving on roadways laned for traffic.

• Nathan Edward was arrested at 6:03 p.m. on July 29 on the 600 block of East 20th Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged shoplifting.

• Nicole Joe was arrested at 4:54 p.m. on July 29 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged shoplifting.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

July 29

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:44 a.m. on the 600 block of North Wall Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:35 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 9:31 a.m. on the 5400 block of Largo Circle. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of an auto burglary at 10:31 a.m. on the 2500 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 10:46 a.m. on the 2500 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:51 p.m. at the intersection of East 20th Street and North Sullivan Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of North Orchard Avenue and West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 4:57 p.m. on the 4200 block of Sierra Vista Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 5:44 p.m. on the 7000 block of Chantelle Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 7:07 p.m. on the 1300 block of Camina Flora. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 7:46 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 10:21 p.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a natural gas leak at 10:52 p.m. on the 700 block of West La Plata Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 11:53 p.m. at the intersection of North Butler Avenue and Sunrise Parkway. A report was taken.

