Arizona man accused of seventh DWI while driving in Farmington

Kevin Hollar, 54, Kayenta, Arizona, is accused of a third-degree felony count of DWI along with petty misdemeanor counts of no proof of insurance, no driver's license, no seat belts and open container.

The defendant was released on his own recognizance on July 20 from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

His preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 5 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

FARMINGTON — An Arizona man is accused of his seventh DWI charge after failing a sobriety test and being found with an open container of whiskey while driving in Farmington.

Kayenta, Arizona resident Kevin Hollar, 54, is accused of a third-degree felony count of DWI along with petty misdemeanor counts of no proof of insurance, no driver's license, no seat belts and open container, according to the criminal complaint.

Greg Shearer, Hollar's attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

A Farmington Police Department officer around 5:50 p.m. on July 18 was on patrol in the area of East Main Street and Sullivan Avenue when he said he saw a driver not wearing a seat belt.

A traffic stop was initiated on a gray passenger car Hollar was driving. The officer noted that Hollar's driver's license was suspended. The defendant allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes and the slight odor of an intoxicating beverage was coming from the car, according to court documents.

A small, clear cup was in the center console with what appeared to be some kind of alcoholic beverage and a crushed can of beer was on the floorboard.

The officer later described the liquid in the clear cup as "Fireball," a cinnamon whiskey.

Hollar told the officer his brother drove the vehicle earlier in the day and that the liquor was not his, the court document stated.

The defendant initially told the officer he didn't have any alcohol to drink but later admitted to drinking two cans of beer in the previous hour or two.

A DWI investigation was launched and Hollar was arrested after the sobriety test was performed.

Hollar had a blood alcohol content of 0.05. The legal limit in New Mexico is 0.08.

The probable cause statement said Hollar's body had not fully digested the alcohol for the breathalyzer test, but his body was feeling the effects of the alcohol higher than the BAC test results.

The defendant was released on his own recognizance on July 20 from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

His preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 5 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e