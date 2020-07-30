SUBSCRIBE NOW
Farmington Police Department blotter for July 26, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Melanie Castellon was arrested at 1:09 p.m. on July 26 on the 7900 block of East Main Street for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of drugs.

• Tomah Goings was arrested at 12:56 a.m. on July 26 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged aggravated disorderly conduct.

• Lyman Henry was arrested at 4:36 a.m. on July 26 on the 800 block of West Maple Street due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

July 26

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 1:10 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 1:48 a.m. at the intersection of Peace Valley Road and Hubbard Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 3:56 a.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 11:06 a.m. on the 1100 block of South Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 1:21 a.m. on the 5400 block of Pinon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of suspicious person/vehicle at 2:48 p.m. at the intersection of West Apache Street and West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:45 p.m. on the 400 block of North Wall Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 7:13 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to an animal complaint/investigation request at 7:17 p.m. on the 4400 block of Bering Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 8:11 p.m. at the intersection of West Pinon Street and South Behrend Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 10:13 p.m. on the 900 block of Walnut Drive. A report was taken.