Farmington Police Department blotter for July 25, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Jerry Steele was arrested at 10:08 p.m. on July 25 on the 500 block of Scott Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs.

• Jerremie Yazzie-Miller was arrested at 9:25 p.m. on July 25 on the 4600 block of Gila Street for alleged false reports or alarms.

• Cody Reid was arrested at 7:59 p.m. on July 25 on the 4600 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged aggravated first-third DWI and no driver's license.

• Hector Yazzie-Miller was arrested at 7:49 p.m. on July 25 on the 1500 block of Fairgrounds Road for alleged disorderly house or social host.

• Victoria Talk was arrested at 6:58 p.m. on July 25 on the 1000 block of North Wall Avenue for alleged battery against a household member.

• Adam Carrillo Jr. was arrested at 5:58 p.m. on July 25 on the 2700 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Matthew Begay was arrested at 5:59 p.m. on July 25 on the 1800 block of East 11th Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged battery upon a peace officer and assault upon a peace officer.

• Adam Carrillo Jr. was arrested at 10:18 a.m. on July 25 on the 400 block of Scott Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Peter Yazzie Jr. was arrested at 7:44 p.m. on July 25 on the 5200 block of Villa View Drive due to an arrest warrant along with alleged aggravated battery.

• Darin Bekis was arrested at 1:29 a.m. on July 25 on the 700 block of East 23rd Street for alleged battery against a household member.

• Joshua Pacheco was arrested at 12:05 a.m. on July 25 on the 900 block of East Navajo Street for alleged driving under the influence of drugs, driving on roadways laned for traffic and open container.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

July 25

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:05 a.m. on the 700 block of East 23rd Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 1:29 a.m. on the 1600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 3:42 a.m. at the intersection of Twin Peaks Boulevard and Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 9:51 a.m. on the 5000 block of Rancho De Animas Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 11:30 a.m. on the 1100 block of North Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:16 p.m. on the 1800 block of East 11th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 6:14 p.m. on the 1100 block of Griffin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a vehicle complaint at 7:58 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:35 p.m. on the 600 block of McCormick School Road. A report was taken.