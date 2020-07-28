SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month. Save 90%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month. Save 90%.

Farmington Police Department blotter for July 22, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Bruce Schwerin was arrested at 3 a.m. on July 24 on the 900 block of Walnut Drive due to an arrest warrant along with alleged unlawful possession of marijuana.

• Lea Phillips was arrested at 12:47 a.m. on July 24 on the 900 block of West Main Street for alleged aggravated assault.

• Mariah Arnold  was arrested at 12:34 a.m. on July 24 at the intersection of North Dustin Avenue and East Boyd Drive for alleged aggravated DWI, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, open container, drive on right side of roadway and driving on roadways laned for traffic.

• Ashlee Johnson was arrested at 10:07 p.m. on July 24 on the 1100 block of West Apache Street for alleged resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

July 24

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:08 a.m. on the 1200 block of South Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shooting at 12:55 a.m. on the 900 block of Walnut Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:17 a.m. on the 2200 block of Ridgecrest Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 9:12 p.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 2:36 p.m. at the intersection of La Plata Highway and Inland Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 3:03 p.m. at the intersection of North Butler Avenue and East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:58 p.m. on the 4500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a vehicle complaint at 7:20 p.m. on the 1800 block of Brookside Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:03 p.m. on the 1100 block of Fairground Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 10:20 p.m. on the 100 block of West Elm Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 11:28 p.m. at the intersection of East Pinon Hills Boulevard and East Main Street. A report was taken.