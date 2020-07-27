SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month. Save 90%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month. Save 90%.

Farmington Police Department blotter for July 22, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrest was reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Gabriel Bitsue was arrested at 5:31 p.m. on July 22 on the 4200 block of Sierra Vista Drive for alleged aggravated DWI, indecent exposure and possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Geraldine Augustine was arrested at 3:39 p.m. on July 22 on the 3000 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Matthew Smith was arrested at 10:23 p.m. on July 22 on the 500 block of Scott Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged battery.

• Brando Begaye was arrested at 5:47 p.m. on July 22 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged criminal trespass.

• Adrian Peters was arrested at 9:03 p.m. on July 22 on the 2800 block of East Main Street for alleged battery against a household member.

• Justin Maitlen was arrested at 7 p.m. on July 22 on the 2900 block of La Habra Street for alleged Negligent use of a deadly weapon (discharge).

• Leslie Johnhat was arrested at 5:07 p.m. on July 22 on the 200 block of South Wagner Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged resisting or obstructing an officer.

• Mariah Cly was arrested at 3:03 p.m. on July 22 on the 1700 block of East 20th Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Keith Seybold was arrested at 4:16 p.m. on July 22 on the 1600 block of West Murray Drive for alleged unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, auto burglary, larceny and criminal trespass.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

July 22

• Police responded to a report of a burglar alarm at 2:32 a.m. on the 1900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 7:25 p.m. on the 600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 9:11 a.m. on the 1600 block of Ojo Court. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 11:09 a.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 12:57 p.m. on the 1200 block of Mockingbird Circle. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:16 p.m. on the 200 block of South Wagner Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:26 p.m. on the 3600 block of Tijeras Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shots heard at 7 p.m. on the 2900 block of La Habra Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 8:43 p.m. at the intersection of Deklab Avenue and Southside River Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:03 p.m. on the 2800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:23 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 11:11 p.m. on the 700 block of Ruth Lane. A report was taken.