Arizona man allegedly stabbed relative multiple times at Bloomfield residence

Joshua Jishie is accused of aggravated battery, tampering with evidence, criminal damage to property along with concealing identity.

The Bloomfield Police Department was dispatched around 10:02 p.m. on July 22 to the 300 block of James Circle on reports of a disturbance.

He was released on his own recognizance on July 24 from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

FARMINGTON — An Arizona man is accused of stabbing a male relative multiple times in his torso at a residence in Bloomfield during a dispute about rent.

Joshua Jishie, 28, of Fort Defiance, Arizona, is accused of stabbing the man, breaking six windows, attempting to hide evidence and not revealing his identity to law enforcement, according to the probable cause statement.

Jishie faces a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery, fourth-degree felony counts of tampering with evidence and criminal damage to property and a petty misdemeanor count of concealing identity, according to the criminal complaint.

The defendant did not have legal representation on the morning of July 27.

Jishie was found outside with what appeared to be dried blood on his pants and shirt. He told police he got in a fight with a family member, according to the complaint. An officer saw what appeared to be blood on the floors and walls inside the residence. The hood over the stove was pulled off the wall and six windows were allegedly broken by Jishie.

The windows were estimated to cost about $250 each to replace.

The injured man was found in a back room of the residence. He had a large 3 to 4-inch laceration on the back of his right shoulder with a smaller laceration on the center of his back, according to the court document. About five to six puncture wounds were seen on his torso.

The injured man told an officer he was doing okay but was hurting. Paramedics were dispatched to the scene to treat him. He spoke to an officer before being transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center.

The man said Jishie became angry during a conversation regarding paying rent and attacked him, the criminal complaint stated. During the fight, Jishie allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him, according to the complaint. The knife was found in a garbage can in the kitchen with what appeared to be dried blood on its blade.

Jishie refused to speak to police or provide his name and identification, the court document stated. A male witness told police he saw Jishie stab the victim with the knife, and said he then called 911.

His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of July 30 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

