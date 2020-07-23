Farmington Police Department blotter for July 19, 2020

The Daily Times staff

Arrests

The following arrest was reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Karely Dodge was arrested at 6:50 p.m. on July 19 on the 7900 block of East Main Street for alleged aggravated 1st-3rd DWI and driving while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle.

• Ophelia Cuthair was arrested at 1:06 a.m. on July 19 on the 700 block of Scott Avenue for alleged driving while license revoked (DWI related), resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, additional parking regulations: illegal parking, driving on roadways laned for traffic and aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drugs.

• Rachel Lopez was arrested at 12:33 a.m. on July 19 on the 1400 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Tony Gregg was arrested at 12:33 a.m. on July 19 on the 1400 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged DUI.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

July 19

• Police responded to a report of missing/runaway at 10:07 a.m. on the 1400 block of Camino Sol. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 1:19 p.m. on the 2500 block of Meadow Lark Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of missing/runaway at 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Foothills Drive and Colibri Place. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 4:35 p.m. on the 300 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 5:05 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Glade Lane and Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 6:23 p.m. on the 7900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:01 p.m. on the 3900 block of Country Club Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 8:27 p.m. at the intersection of Mayfair Drive and east Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 10:45 p.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.