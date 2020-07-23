Bloomfield police looking for suspects in shots fired case at apartment complex

FARMINGTON — The Bloomfield Police Department is investigating a shots-fired case that took place at an apartment complex with no injuries reported and some of the suspects still at large.

Officers were dispatched around 11:03 p.m. on July 22 to the 700 block of Ruth Lane on reports of shots fired, according to Bloomfield police administrative supervisor Suzanne Moore.

The investigation shows the incident appeared to be a domestic situation in which two of the suspects fled the scene.

Multiple shots were fired, but they did not injure anyone, as the rounds struck a building, according to Moore.

San Juan County Sheriff's Office deputies located the vehicle of an "involved party" at the Pinos Blancos Apartments in the 600 block of West Blanco Boulevard.

Suspects have been identified in the incident, but Moore did not disclose the number of individuals involved.

Moore did state that some of the suspects have been detained while others have not been apprehended.

Those with information about the incident can call nonemergency dispatch at 505-334-6622 and reference case number 2020-6997.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e