Arrests

The following arrest was reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Christian Sheka was arrested at 5:02 a.m. on July 18 on the 2500 block of North Butler Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs and improper lane-wrong side of road.

• Lionel Jones was arrested at 1:42 a.m. on July 18 at the intersection of Bloomfield Highway and Malta Avenue for alleged aggravated 1st-3rd DWI, no proof of insurance, display of registration plate, driving on roadways laned for traffic and failure to obey traffic control legend.

• Lennie Begay was arrested at 5:31 a.m. on July 18 at the intersection of East Main Street and South Butler Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged driving while license suspended or revoked and financial responsibility.

• Johanna Manygoats was arrested at 7:18 a.m. on July 18 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Levi White was arrested at 9:23 p.m. on July 18 at the intersection of Smith Lane and East Main Street due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Steven Valino was arrested at 10:45 p.m. on July 18 on the 1000 block of West Murray Drive for alleged criminal trespass.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

July 18

• Police responded to a report of a nondomestic fight at 1:50 a.m. on the 300 block of Francis Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a narcotics at 4:07 a.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 5:02 a.m. on the 2500 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost and found property at 5:52 a.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:11 a.m. at the intersection of West Piñon Hills Boulevard and West 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:26 p.m. at the intersection of Beckland Drive and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:13 a.m. on the 2300 block of East 18th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway at 10:53 p.m. on the 1000 block of East 36th Street. A report was taken.

