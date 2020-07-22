CLOSE

Timeline for alleged incidents is unclear

Story Highlights A first-degree felony count of criminal sexual penetration and a second-degree felony count of criminal sexual contact were filed against Paulino David Padilla-Suazo on May 21.

A second set of charges for two first-degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration and a third-degree felony count of criminal sexual contact were filed on July 9.

Padilla-Suazo has been held at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center since May 22.

Paulino David Padilla-Suazo (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man accused of sexually assaulting and molesting two girls is being held at the county jail without bond as he awaits a trial date.

Paulino David Padilla-Suazo, 35, is accused of three first-degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration along with second-degree and third-degree felony counts of criminal sexual contact in two separate cases, according to Padilla-Suazo's criminal complaints.

He is accused of sexually assaulting and molesting two girls, according to court documents.

The Burns Law Group did not respond to a request for comment on Padilla-Suazo's cases.

Mitch Burns filed paperwork on July 21 to represent Padilla-Suazo in the most recent case, while Corey Stackhouse has been representing the defendant in the first alleged child sex abuse case.

Court documents filed in both cases did not give a clear timeline for the alleged incidents.

All but one charge occurred while the victims were younger than 13 with one charge taking place while a victim was between the ages of 13 and 18.

First case

A first-degree felony count of criminal sexual penetration and a second-degree felony count of criminal sexual contact were filed against Padilla-Suazo on May 21.

A Farmington Police Department detective organized a safehouse interview with the first female victim on May 19.

The girl detailed two incidents for the forensic interviewers in which she said Padilla-Suazo molested her and sexually assaulted her.

The alleged molestation occurred when the victim's mother left the room to take a phone call in another room.

The victim said the alleged sexual assault occurred when she was at a neighbor's house while she tried to get some water and Padilla-Suazo had gone to the bathroom, according to court documents.

It is noted in the affidavit the victim's mother repeatedly defended Padilla-Suazo and stated she did not believe her daughter's accusations.

District Court Judge Daylene Marsh noted in a June 4 court filing denying Padilla-Suazo bond that the mother does not believe the alleged sex abuse happened.

Marsh also wrote in her court filing that Padilla-Suazo is not a legal U.S. citizen.

Second case

A second set of charges for two first-degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration and a third-degree felony count of criminal sexual contact was filed on July 9.

A Farmington detective spoke to the second victim's mother on May 14 on the phone, then organized a safehouse interview for the victim, who lives out of state.

The victim described one of the alleged sexual assaults taking place at a residence in Farmington while her relatives were away.

She also described an alleged molestation incident occurring when Padilla-Suazo took her for a drive and had her sit on his lap.

District, magistrate courts

Padilla-Suazo's first alleged child sex abuse case is pending in state district court.

The defendant's second criminal case was set for a preliminary hearing on the afternoon of July 22 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

He has been held at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center since May 22.

