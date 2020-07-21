CLOSE

Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Arrests

The following arrest was reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Juan Madrid was arrested at 3:40 a.m. on July 17 on the 1300 block of Soaring Eagle Drive for alleged disorderly house or social host.

• Emerick Benally was arrested at 2:11 a.m. on July 17 on the 800 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Dusty Peace was arrested at 1:54 a.m. on July 17 on the 500 block of Scott Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged possession of a controlled substance, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, lamps and other equipment on bicycles and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Kenneth Shorter was arrested at 9:30 a.m. on July 17 on the 2900 block of East 19th Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Rhemedio Lovato was arrested at 10:24 p.m. on July 17 at the intersection of Clayton Avenue and East 19th Street for alleged possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs and drive on right side of roadway; exceptions.

• Waylon Begay was arrested at 11:35 a.m. on July 17 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged open container and aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.

• George Scherwin was arrested at 3:57 a.m. on July 17 at the intersection of Francis Avenue and Walnut Drive due to an arrest warrant along with alleged lamps and other equipment on bicycles.

• Keith Trujillo was arrested at 5:40 p.m. on July 17 at the intersection of Hill Street and Walnut Drive for alleged open container of alcohol and driving while license suspended or revoked.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

July 17

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:21 a.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 6:40 a.m. on the 4900 block of Carolcreste Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 9:05 a.m. on the 2600 block of East 23rd Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 9:27 a.m. on the 4300 block of Casa Bonita Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 10:16 a.m. on the 2900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 1:51 p.m. on the 700 block of South Miller Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:13 p.m. on the 3800 block of Sherwood Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:17 p.m. on the 800 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:08 p.m. on the 800 block of Santa Barbara Drive. A report was taken.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2020/07/21/farmington-police-department-blotter-july-17-2020/5478641002/