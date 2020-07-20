CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrest was reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Janelle Johnson was arrested at 8:33 p.m. on July 15 on the West Pinon Street and South Allen Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drug, driving while license suspended or revoked and obstructing traffic.

• Mark Sandoval was arrested at 8:33 p.m. on July 15 on the West Pinon Street and South Allen Avenue for alleged parties to a crime, resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

• Wanda Smith was arrested at 12:01 a.m. on July 15 on the intersection of East Broadway Avenue and Scott Avenue for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked and unlawful possession of marijuana.

• Angelo Duran was arrested at 4:30 a.m. on July 15 on the 200 block of North Allen Avenue for alleged criminal damage to property.

• Joseph Rino was arrested at 7:01 p.m. on July 15 at the intersection of East 20th Street and North Tucker Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with allegedly being an out of state fugitive.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

July 15

• Police responded to a report of a burglary alarm at 1:03 a.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:21 a.m. on the 1000 block of North Sullivan Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of North Monterey Avenue and East Ute Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11 a.m. on the 2400 block of Farmview Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:31 p.m. on the 900 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 5:25 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 6:16 p.m. on the 1600 block of Camino Rio. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 8:12 p.m. on the 1600 block of Camino Rio. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 9:38 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 10:29 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2020/07/20/farmington-police-department-blotter-july-15-2020/5471652002/