CLOSE Child abuse includes physical, sexual, emotional and medical abuse, as well as neglect. Learn about signs, risk factors, how to get help. Wochit

Court documents state bite marks could be seen on the girl's scalp

Story Highlights Donald Wing, 34, is accused of a first-degree felony count of child abuse (resulting in great bodily harm), according to the criminal complaint.

Wing's arrest warrant was still active as of the morning of July 20.

He has a pending case in district court for a fourth-degree felony count of battery upon a peace officer, according to court documents.

FARMINGTON — Law enforcement officers are searching for a Farmington man who allegedly attacked a young female relative and threatened to kill her.

Donald Wing, 34, is accused of a first-degree felony count of child abuse (resulting in great bodily harm), according to the criminal complaint.

The charges stem from an alleged incident that occurred on the afternoon of July 9, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. His arrest warrant was still active on the morning of July 20.

A Farmington Police Department officer was dispatched around 1:12 p.m. on July 9 to a residence in the area of Celtic Street and Mediterranean Place on reports of child abuse.

The officer spoke to the 15-year-old victim, who was inside the residence sitting on a couch and crying.

Donald Wing (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

She stated that Wing showed up at the residence and wanted a hug.

She said that she didn't want the hug then Wing pulled her toward him and tried to wrap his arms around her neck, according to court documents.

As the girl tried to push away, Wing allegedly grabbed the back of her neck then punched her in the face and back of her head.

Wing then allegedly pushed her down to the ground and put his hands around her neck and squeezed until the teen started to struggle to breath.

She said Wing told her he was going to kill her if she did not show him any respect.

During the fight, Wing allegedly bit her on the upper back of her head. The officer was able to see teeth marks on her scalp, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

After getting away from Wing, the girl left the scene and a relative who witnessed the incident gave her a ride to another relative's residence, court documents state.

She had several injuries on her neck, nose and lower lip. Several small scratches were found on her neck along with bruising. The teen also had a punctured wound on the inside of her lip from Wing allegedly punching her in the mouth.

Wing could not be located for an interview by police.

He has three felony possession of a controlled substance convictions, a misdemeanor conviction for aggravated battery and a felony conviction for child abuse, according to court records.

Wing has a pending case in district court for a fourth-degree felony count of battery upon a peace officer, according to court documents.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2020/07/20/farmington-man-wanted-abusing-teen-girl-threatening-kill-her/5472854002/