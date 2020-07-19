CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

Suspect has burglary, DWI, child abuse felony convictions

The defendant is set for a July 23 preliminary examination in Aztec Magistrate Court.

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County man is accused of stabbing a male relative multiple times with a knife and of violating the terms of his probation on a DWI conviction from April.

Bennett Frazier, 39, is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery, according to a criminal complaint.

Shellie Patscheck, Frazier's attorney, filed paperwork to represent him on July 17.

She told The Daily Times she and her client look forward to completing a thorough investigation in this matter to uncover the truth behind what happened on July 11.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office was dispatched around 12:16 p.m. on July 11 to a residence on County Road 3149 in the area of Crouch Mesa on reports of a stabbing.

Bennett Frazier (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

A deputy who arrived on scene entered the residence and detained Frazier.

The defendant was washing his hands in a sink at the time he was detained.

A substance believed to be blood was found outside and inside the residence.

Frazier said something was trying to attack his family, according to the complaint. The homeowner gave deputies consent to search the residence and told deputies she was in the shower when the incident happened. She added the victim yelled to call the cops, then refused to answer any more questions.

A kitchen knife was found in a hole in the bathroom floor, which had a piece of wood placed over the hole to conceal the weapon, the complaint stated. The knife appeared to have blood on it.

The male relative spoke to a corporal who went to San Juan Regional Medical Center, where the man was being treated for his wounds.

He had multiple stab wounds on his upper body, a total of five lacerations in areas like his right arm, left elbow and his chest, according to court documents.

He was covered in dried blood on his arms, chest, stomach and face.

The relative said Frazier attacked him for no reason and blood was gushing out of his right arm afterward.

The male believed Frazier was acting under the influence of methamphetamine, due to Frazier not sleeping for days and acting oddly, according to court documents.

Frazier has convictions for felony charges including DWI, breaking and entering, child abuse and burglary, according to court records.

The defendant was released on May 30 from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center after serving six months on a felony DWI conviction.

A July 16 motion from the prosecution claims Frazier violated his probation by being arrested for a new alleged crime and alleged drug use.

The prosecution seeks to sentence him to the New Mexico Department of Corrections for a year and six months.

Fraizer is incarcerated at the county jail on the probation violation, with an Aug. 10 hearing scheduled in Aztec District Court on the matter.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times.

