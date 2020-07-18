CLOSE Child abuse includes physical, sexual, emotional and medical abuse, as well as neglect. Learn about signs, risk factors, how to get help. Wochit

FARMINGTON — A former Farmington resident is facing several charges related to sex crimes committed against two children.

Aaron Bahr, 37, is accused of four first-degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor and a third-degree felony count of witness intimidation, according to a post by the San Juan County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

Bahr was arrested on July 10 after detectives conducted a thorough investigation into allegations that he had sexually abused two children, ages 4 and 8, between 2016 and 2019.

"Bahr threatened continued violence if the children disclosed the abuse to anyone," the post states.

Aaron Bahr (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

According to the post, when Bahr learned about the investigation, he left his current residence in Bullhead City, Arizona, and was found in Santa Rosa, where he was taken into custody by the New Mexico State Police.

He was transported to the Sheriff's Office, where he interviewed. He was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on July 15.

