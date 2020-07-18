CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrest was reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Desirree Davis was arrested at 10:05 p.m. on July 11 at the intersection of West Main Street and South Bowman Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, paraphernalia for controlled substances, open container of alcohol, vehicle must be insured/financial responsibility, driving on roadways laned for traffic and vehicles entering stop or yield intersection.

• Sturling Redhouse was arrested at 10 p.m. on July 11 at the intersection of West Main Street and South Bowman Avenue due to an arrest warrant and for alleged open container of alcohol and concealing identity.

• Janet Williams was arrested at 4:30 p.m. on July 11 on the 1600 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant and for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

July 11

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:15 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at 4:39 a.m. on the 1500 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:17 a.m. on the 1700 block of East Elm Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:28 a.m. on the 700 block of Zuni Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:46 a.m. on the 7900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:58 p.m. on the 2600 block of Oriole Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost and found property at 5 p.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:18 p.m. on the 700 block of West Arrington Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:07 p.m. on the 800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

