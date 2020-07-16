CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrest was reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Karen Tom was arrested at 10:02 a.m. on July 10 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged disorderly conduct, concealing Identity and obstruction of streets, sidewalks or entrances to public buildings.

• Alphonso Largo was arrested at 5:18 p.m. on July 10 on the 4700 block of Gila Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Shannon Jim was arrested at 2:21 a.m. on July 10 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged resisting or obstructing an officer and shoplifting.

• Ricky Johnson was arrested at 6:02 a.m. on July 10 on the 400 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places and criminal damage to property.

• Julius Dodge was arrested at 8:53 p.m. on July 10 at the intersection of Morning Star Drive and Masonic Park Drive due to an arrest warrant along with alleged driving under the influence of drugs, driving while license revoked and driving while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

July 10

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 12:08 a.m. on the 900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 5:15 a.m. on the 1400 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 8:08 a.m. on the 2800 block of Parque De Oeste Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 12:45 p.m. on the 2500 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:13 p.m. on the 4700 block of Cortez Way. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:05 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 5:01 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:07 p.m. on the 300 block of South Wagner Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 9:21 p.m. on the 2300 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

