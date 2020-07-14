CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrest was reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Mason Talk was arrested at 1:23 a.m. on July 8 on the 1800 block of Brookside Drive for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.

• Marc Blueeyes was arrested at 1:23 p.m. on July 8 on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Highway due to an arrest warrant.

• Joshua Winter was arrested at 4:48 p.m. on July 8 on the 900 block of Farmington Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

July 8

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:33 a.m. on the 4200 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:42 a.m. on the 8100 block of Foothills Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 7:56 a.m. on the 3900 block of Rochester Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 8:32 a.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a vehicle complaint at 11:32 a.m. on the 2600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:09 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:37 p.m. on the 6200 block of Laurie Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 3:04 p.m. on the 7900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 5:15 p.m. on the 800 block of Andrea Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:09 p.m. on the 2200 block of East 12th Street. A report was taken.

