Defendant allegedly pointed handgun at victim and his father

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County resident is facing multiple criminal cases after allegedly pistol-whipping a man, trying to drive into a federal official while fleeing police and attacking a county jail guard.

William Martinez, 42, faces four separate pending cases with 11 charges including aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery upon a peace officer, aggravated assault on a peace officer and aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, according to court documents.

John Beckstead, Martinez's attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

William Martinez (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Man allegedly pistol-whipped on June 23

A San Juan County Sheriff's Office detective was called on June 23 on reports of a possible shooting on County Road 5485 in the Lee Acres area. No time was listed in the arrest warrant affidavit.

Three people were interviewed including the male victim by the detective.

The mother of the victim said a white vehicle pulled up to the residence and a man later identified as Martinez got out and walked up to her son.

She told police that Martinez put her son in a headlock, held a handgun to his head then she saw a flash from the gun. She then yelled at her husband to call 911.

The victim referred to Martinez as a "debt collector" for a gang, according to the affidavit.

Martinez allegedly demanded money from the victim then put him in a headlock and pistol-whipped the man.

The gun went off but a round fired from the gun did not strike the victim, court documents state.

The defendant allegedly pointed the handgun at the victim and the victim's father before leaving the scene.

Police engaged in high-speed chase on June 29

Police located Martinez on June 29 leaving the Rimrock Lodge at 2530 Bloomfield Highway in Farmington in a blue pickup truck.

Law enforcement tracked him to a mobile home park in the 4700 block of Gila Street.

Martinez allegedly fled across a field onto English Road and proceeded to lead law enforcement on a high-speed chase into Aztec then Bloomfield, according to court documents.

He allegedly swerved into oncoming traffic while driving on a county road and headed toward a vehicle that a Deputy U.S. Marshal was driving.

The affidavit states Martinez drove toward the federal marshal as if he was going to intentionally ram the vehicle, but swerved when he was within 100 feet to avoid hitting the marshal.

Martinez led law enforcement into Bloomfield then south on First Street, bringing the vehicle to a stop at the dead end near the San Juan River, where he was taken into custody.

Martinez allegedly attacked detention center guard on June 30

Martinez was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on June 29.

The next day he allegedly attacked a guard, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

The guard was conducting a count of detainees when he says Martinez attacked him.

Martinez was allegedly not following instructions and then punched the guard in the mouth when the guard went to place handcuffs on him.

The guard said Martinez then choked him by grabbing him by the throat then they both fell to the floor, where the defendant continued to attack him.

At one point, Martinez allegedly tried to gouge the guard's left eye out with his fingers.

Jail guards arrived at the scene and detained Martinez.

According to court documents, Martinez told law enforcement officers that he had hit the guard and added he was going through "withdrawals from narcotics" at the time.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to hold the defendant without bond while awaiting trial.

Chief District Court Judge Karen Townsend ruled in favor of the prosecution's motion during a July 7 hearing in Aztec District Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

