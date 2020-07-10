CLOSE

Defendants' court cases were tried in separate court systems

Joshua was sentenced on May 28, 2019, to serve four years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections followed by two years of parole then five years of supervised probation.

FARMINGTON — The female defendant of a Farmington couple who drove over the leg of a federal agent received more than nine years in prison after being sentenced in federal court earlier this week.

Nakrista Saiz, 33, was sentenced to nine years and two months in a federal prison during a July 7 hearing in Albuquerque federal court, according to court documents.

She pleaded guilty on Jan. 8 to assault upon a federal office involving use of a deadly weapon and infliction of bodily injury, facing up to 20 years in prison.

Nakrista and Joshua Saiz, 43, have been convicted of an Aug. 27, 2018, incident in which she drove a vehicle over the left leg of a deputy U.S. marshal in an area east of Farmington, according to The Daily Times archives.

The couple were also charged with ramming a vehicle occupied by a San Juan County Sheriff's Office detective and the U.S. marshal.

The couple had active arrest warrants when they tried to flee law enforcement.

One of the patrol vehicles turned onto a county road and observed the Saizs' vehicle approaching them. The couple slowed down, then sped up and rammed the patrol vehicle.

The detective and marshal exited their vehicle with guns drawn and ordered the couple to stop and exit the vehicle.

Nakrista then drove toward the two, hitting the marshal as the detective jumped out of the way to avoid being hit.

The marshal was taken to San Juan Regional Medical Center for treatment. He was diagnosed with injuries including a sprained left ankle, internal damage to his left knee, and numerous scratches on his left arm and leg.

The couple were taken into custody shortly afterward. Both convicts were initially charged in state magistrate and district courts.

Nakrista's state district court charges were dismissed on Jan. 3, 2019, after federal charges were filed against her in New Mexico federal court on Oct. 11, 2018, according to court records.

San Juan County Chief Deputy District Attorney Dustin O'Brien told The Daily Times Nakrista's case was transferred to federal court due to her being the driver and the San Juan County District Attorney's Office having more pending cases on Joshua at the time.

O'Brien added Nakrista faced a longer prison sentence with a federal court conviction rather than a state court conviction.

Joshua pleaded guilty to three felony counts on May 20, 2019, for two drug charges and aggravated battery up on a peace officer, according to court documents.

He was sentenced on May 28, 2019, to serve four years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections followed by two years of parole, then five years of supervised probation.

If Joshua violates his parole or supervised probation, he could serve an additional five years in prison.

