Arrests

The following arrest was reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Davina Claw was arrested at 2:37 p.m. on July 6 on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard for alleged assault and criminal trespass.

• Vincent Mariano was arrested at 8 p.m. on July 6 on the 700 block of Scott Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Jennifer Protain was arrested at 3:01 p.m. on July 6 on the 1000 block of North Monterey Avenue for alleged trespass.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

July 6

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:02 a.m. on the 3000 block of La Plata Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 1:53 a.m. at the intersection of Hollywood Street and North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 3:33 a.m. on the 2800 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:25 a.m. on the 100 block of East La Plata Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 11:03 a.m. on the 600 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 1:23 p.m. on the 2700 block of Edgecliff Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of abuse/neglect at 1:37 p.m. on the 500 block of North Wall Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 3:43 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of traumatic injuries at 4:21 p.m. on the 2800 block of Princeton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:44 p.m. on the 1000 block of North Sullivan Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 9:19 p.m. on the 2300 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

