Farmington Police Department blotter for July 4, 2020
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
July 4
• Police responded to a report of suspicious person/vehicle at 12:52 a.m. on the 2800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:59 a.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:33 a.m. on the 200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:56 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 9:29 a.m. on the 3500 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:31 p.m. on the 1000 block of Walnut Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:26 p.m. on the 1400 block of Juneau Place. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:55 p.m. on the 5500 block of Rockcress Place. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 10:41 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 11:55 p.m. on the 1600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
