FARMINGTON — An Albuquerque man with four pending shoplifting cases is facing new drug charges after officers found bags of methamphetamine and heroin during a traffic stop.

Robert Colborn, 32, is accused of a second-degree felony count of trafficking controlled substances and a fourth-degree felony count of possession of a controlled substance, according to the criminal complaint.

He allegedly had multiple bags of meth and a bag of heroin while riding as a passenger in a vehicle on May 26, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. The charges were filed in Farmington Magistrate Court on July 1.

Robert Colborn (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Hunter Hoaglund, Colborn's attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

A Farmington Police Department detective on May 26 was on patrol in the area of San Juan Boulevard and East Main Street when he saw a black passenger car that failed to make a complete stop before making a turn.

The time of the traffic stop is not listed in the affidavit.

Colborn was in a rear passenger seat with two women in the two front vehicle seats.

The female driver told the detective there were no drugs in the car.

All the occupants exited the vehicle and three bags of suspected meth and a bag of suspected heroin were found pushed into the buckle insert area of the rear seat where Colborn was sitting, according to court documents.

The bags were retrieved, and Colborn was arrested.

Colborn's backpack allegedly contained a used syringe, two plastic bags containing a substance officers suspected was meth and a digital scale.

The five bags of suspected meth and bag of suspected heroin were tested.

Two of the three bags tested positive for the presence of meth as the other three bags appeared to have "shake" in them and was being passed off as meth.

The affidavit states it is not uncommon for drug dealers to sell fake narcotics with real narcotics.

Colborn has four pending shoplifting cases including three felony cases in state district court.

Two shoplifting cases occurred at the east side Walmart and the third at the west side Walmart in Farmington. Those cases took place between Nov. 23, and Feb. 12.

Colborn allegedly shoplifted nearly $3,600 in property including sound bars, a television, and vacuum cleaners, according to court documents.

Colborn is incarcerated at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on a $50,000 cash at 10% bond.

His preliminary hearing was originally set for July 8 but was postponed until July 15 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

