Arrest

The following arrest was reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Roger Nargo was arrested at 2:58 p.m. on July 3 on the 5400 block of East Piñon Hills Boulevard for alleged driving while under the influence of liquor and/or drugs and driving while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle.

• Lorentencio Benally was arrested at 12:32 a.m. on July 3 on the 2500 block of West Apache Street for alleged driving while under the influence of liquor and/or drugs, driving while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle and open container.

• Thompson Begaye was arrested at 12:17 a.m. on July 3 on the 3000 block of East Main Street for alleged driving while under the influence of liquor and/or drugs, reckless driving in the vehicle, driving on roadways laned for traffic and open container.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

July 3

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 12:32 a.m. on the 2500 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:11 a.m. on the 4200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 9:44 a.m. at the intersection of East Piñon Hills Boulevard and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of abuse/neglect at 9:50 a.m. on County Road 390. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of assault on officer at 12:44 p.m. on the 500 block of East Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Largo Street and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 3:17 p.m. on the 800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a river rescue at 4:03 p.m. on the 3100 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 6:44 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 10:47 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

